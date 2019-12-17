Son is born

A son, Mason Douglas, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz., was born on Dec. 16 to Kyle and Sarah Maurer of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Tom and Jane Maurer of Madison and Jim and Jackie McCord of Brookings.
Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:47 pm
Posted in Births on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 3:47 pm.
