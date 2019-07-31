July 31, 2019

A son is born - Daily Leader Extra : Births

A son is born

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:41 pm

A son is born

A son, Marcus Benjamin, was born on June 21 to Martin and Sarah Glanzer of Fordham Colony. Grandparents are Doris Glanzer of Fordham Colony and Ben and Kathy Wipf of Shannon Colony.
Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:41 pm.

