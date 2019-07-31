A son is born

A son, Marcus Benjamin, was born on June 21 to Martin and Sarah Glanzer of Fordham Colony. Grandparents are Doris Glanzer of Fordham Colony and Ben and Kathy Wipf of Shannon Colony.
Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:41 pm
Posted in Births on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:41 pm.
