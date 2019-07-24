July 24, 2019

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2 - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:48 pm

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2 Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) -- Anne Hathaway is signing up for more diaper duty.

The 36-year-old actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.

She posted a photo of her growing belly with the caption "It's not for a movie..."

Hathaway went on to say that she was sending "extra love" to anyone with fertility issues because she's experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.

The new baby will join big brother, Jonathan, now three.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in "Les Miserables," just wrapped filming the movie "The Witches" with Octavia Spencer, an adaption of the Roald Dahl childrens' book.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 2:48 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.