August 13, 2019

Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus 'nothing but health'

Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus 'nothing but health'

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 1:33 pm

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Miley Cyrus' husband is wishing her "nothing but health and happiness" days after a representative for Cyrus announced their separation.

Actor Liam Hemsworth posted on Instagram on Monday confirming the pair's separation and saying he won't be making comments to "any journalists or media outlets."

A representative for Cyrus said they decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers" after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, and Cyrus have dated on and off for more than a decade. They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

