July 23, 2019

Shannen Doherty to appear on `Riverdale' Luke Perry tribute - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Shannen Doherty to appear on `Riverdale' Luke Perry tribute

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 22, 2019 3:47 pm

Shannen Doherty to appear on `Riverdale' Luke Perry tribute Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) -- Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of "Riverdale," which is set to honor Luke Perry.

The show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement Sunday at Comic-Con in San Diego. Perry played Doherty's love interest on "Beverly Hills, 90210." On "Riverdale," he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.

Doherty's casting on "Riverdale," said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one.

Her role is described as "pivotal" and "super-emotional."

The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, July 22, 2019 3:47 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.