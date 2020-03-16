Elton John postpones tour: A look at concerts on hold

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cancellations and postponements in the entertainment industry continue to mount as the world reacts to the new coronavirus spreading globally.

Elton John and the Foo Fighters announced cancellations Monday for upcoming performances, joining other artists like The Who, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay.

Last week, late night TV shows went on hiatus, museums closed and Broadway went dark.

Here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

OFF THE ROAD

Elton John is postponing part of his North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar said Monday that the March 26 through May 2 shows of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled. Tour performances for May 22 through July 8 remain as scheduled.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl says he didn't cancel shows when he broke his leg --and performed from a wheel chair onstage -- but he must postpone his band's tour because of the coronavirus. The rocker wrote Monday on Twitter that "playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another." The band has postponed April dates of its Van Tour 2020, and says "information on the May dates will be forthcoming."

I STOP MUSIC AWARDS

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have been put on the shelf for now. It's the latest awards show being postponed due to the coronavirus.

IHeartMedia announced Monday that the March 29 show set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles will be rescheduled.

"The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority," iHeartMedia said in a statement.

Usher was set to host the show featuring performances by Justin Bieber, Lizzo and Halsey.

Refunds are being issued to ticketed guests.

The delay comes a day after the Academy of Country Music Awards, originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas, was postponed, with plans to reschedule in September.