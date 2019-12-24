December 24, 2019

Post Malone to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Post Malone to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 1:24 pm

Post Malone to headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) -- You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" in New York City on Dec. 31.

Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette -- joined by the cast of Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill" -- will also perform at the event, which will air live from Times Square on ABC at 7 p.m.

The annual New Year's Eve affair will include celebrations from multiple cities. Performers from Hollywood include Green Day, Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa and Ciara, who will host the event.

Usher, Sheryl Crow and "Pose" star Billy Porter -- who will host -- will perform in New Orleans. Jonas Brothers will perform from Miami.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 1:24 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.