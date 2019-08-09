FX's new ‘A Christmas Carol' has darker take, younger cast

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- FX's new adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" includes a younger Scrooge and Bob Cratchit and a darker take on the Charles Dickens classic.

Ebenezer Scrooge, often portrayed on screen as elderly, is played by 51-year-old Guy Pearce.

Joe Alwyn stars opposite him as family man Bob Cratchit in the miniseries debuting in December.

The 28-year-old actor, who has been linked romantically to Taylor Swift, said he was unfamiliar with previous versions and came to the production with fresh eyes.

Pearce told a TV critics meeting Tuesday that the miniseries bluntly addresses dark aspects of Dickens' tale of redemption.

Producer-writer Steven Knight said he sought to dig into elements that could appeal to modern audiences, including why Scrooge becomes who he is.