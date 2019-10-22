October 22, 2019

‘E.T.' star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

‘E.T.' star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:55 pm

‘E.T.' star Henry Thomas arrested for DUI Associated Press |

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say Henry Thomas, the actor who starred as a child in "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial," has been arrested for driving under the influence in Oregon.

The 48-year-old Thomas was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces the misdemeanor charge after police said they found him Monday in a stationary car.

Thomas played Elliott, the young boy who befriends an alien in the classic 1982 movie. He has also appeared in "Gangs of New York" and "Legends of the Fall."

An email to his representatives wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.

KGW reports the Tualatin Police Department said they received a call about a car that was not moving.

Police say officers arrived, found Thomas and took him into custody after a field sobriety test.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:55 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.