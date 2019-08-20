August 20, 2019

25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die' - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die'

Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:15 pm

25th Bond movie gets a title: 'No Time to Die' Associated Press |

NEW YORK (AP) -- The 25th James Bond movie has a title: "No Time to Die."

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as "Bond 25."

"No Time to Die" returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in the United States on April 8.

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 3:15 pm.

