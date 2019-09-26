September 26, 2019

UK's Princess Beatrice engaged to real estate entrepreneur - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UK's Princess Beatrice engaged to real estate entrepreneur

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 2:09 pm

UK's Princess Beatrice engaged to real estate entrepreneur Associated Press |

LONDON (AP) -- Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.

They said Thursday that Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a real estate entrepreneur. The 31-year-old princess is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace says the couple became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married," the couple said.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said in a statement they are "thrilled" with the engagement.

"We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future," they said.

They said they are "the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man."

Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, September 26, 2019 2:09 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.