September 25, 2019

Previously unreleased track from Franklin is coming out

Previously unreleased track from Franklin is coming out

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:47 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Christmas is bringing the gift of a previously unreleased Aretha Franklin recording.

"Big Band Holidays II" from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis has a holiday album that will feature the late icon singing "O Tannebaum." Franklin performed the song as she played the piano at a 2015 holiday concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center; her performance of the classic, in both English and German, was a surprise.

It will be featured on the album, which is being digitally released on Oct. 25 and will be in stores on Nov. 2. Few songs have been released from Franklin since her death in August 2018.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:47 pm.

