August 2, 2019

CBS stands by 'Bull,' star in wake of misconduct claim - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

CBS stands by 'Bull,' star in wake of misconduct claim

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:56 pm

CBS stands by 'Bull,' star in wake of misconduct claim Associated Press |

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- CBS is standing behind "Bull" and its star, who is getting leadership training in the wake of a sexual harassment settlement.

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that the drama remains popular. Kahl said its star Michael Weatherly is "loved" by viewers even after allegations against him by former "Bull" actress Eliza Dushku.

Dushku has said she was written off the show after complaining that Weatherly remarked on her appearance and made jokes involving sex and rape in front of cast and crew in early 2017. The allegations and a $9.5 million confidential settlement reached with Dushku were made public in a report by The New York Times.

Kahl says Weatherly accepts his responsibility to make the set a positive workplace.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:56 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.