October 25, 2019

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 3:19 pm

Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Pink to perform at CMA Awards Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Dolly Parton will perform a new song "Faith" in a gospel medley, Reba McEntire will revisit her hit "Fancy" and Chris Stapleton will perform a duet with Pink at this year's Country Music Association Awards.

CMA announced Wednesday the first round of performers for the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville. Parton will also sing "God Only Knows" with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY and "There Was Jesus" with Zach Williams.

Carrie Underwood, who is nominated for entertainer of the year and will host the show with McEntire and Parton, will perform "Drinking Alone," while Miranda Lambert will sing her new single, "It All Comes Out in the Wash."

Additional performers include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Keith Urban and the show's top nominee, Maren Morris.

