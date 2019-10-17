October 17, 2019

Actresses, gymnast named grand marshals of 2020 Rose Parade

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:29 pm

Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Actresses Rita Moreno and Gina Torres and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez have been named grand marshals of the 2020 Rose Parade.

Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber announced the grand marshal selections Tuesday, saying each exemplifies the theme of the 131st Rose Parade, "The Power of Hope."

The parade of flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units will move through Pasadena on New Year's Day before the 106th Rose Bowl football game.

