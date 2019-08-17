August 17, 2019

SNL star Aidy Bryant tries her hand at fashion with plus-size line

SNL star Aidy Bryant tries her hand at fashion with plus-size line

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 2:49 pm

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- World, meet Pauline.

Aidy Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great-aunt, but the "Saturday Night Live" star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles, a solid, a stripe and a gingham.

She dubbed the shirtdress the Lovington and it sells for $175 on paulineny.com.

In a video on the site, Bryant explains, "I've been a fat lady my whole damn life" and was always looking for clothes. She wanted easy, simple, cool and comfortable but couldn't find what she liked. Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks.

Bryant says that was life changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 2:49 pm.

