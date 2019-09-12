September 12, 2019

Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with `Girlfriends' on `black-ish'

Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with `Girlfriends' on `black-ish'

Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:18 pm

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Fans waiting for a "Girlfriends" reboot are getting a little tease: the cast of the early 2000s sitcom is reuniting on an episode of "black-ish."

Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the leading actors on "black-ish," was also the star of "Girlfriends," which ran from 2000 to 2008 and chronicled the lives of four black women living in Los Angeles.

Ross teased the reunion on social media, posting a video of herself on the "black-ish" set with Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones, as she squealed with delight. "Girlfriends" had a strong and loyal fan base, and some have lobbied it to return in some form -- perhaps a movie.

The episode will air Oct. 8 on ABC.

Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:18 pm.

