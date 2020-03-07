March 7, 2020

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret: she's pregnant - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret: she's pregnant

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 3:37 pm

Pop star Katy Perry reveals a happy secret: she's pregnant Associated Press |

Katy Perry has revealed she's pregnant in a very show business way.

The 35-year-old pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song "Never Worn White."

On Instagram, Perry said her pregnancy is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep." The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry's label, Capitol Music Group.

The baby will be Perry's first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry joked that she was relieved to share the news. "So glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," she wrote on Twitter. "Or carry around a big purse."

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, March 6, 2020 3:37 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2020, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.