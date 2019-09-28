September 28, 2019

Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019 2:28 pm

Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel Associated Press |

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Spider-Man won't be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third "Spider-Man" film starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey's future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.  

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he's thrilled that the character's journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a "winning partnership" for both studios.

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, September 27, 2019 2:28 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.