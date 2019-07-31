July 31, 2019

PBS to air documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno in 2020

PBS to air documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno in 2020

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:32 pm

Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- PBS will air a documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno, the network announced Monday.

"Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It" will chart her decades-long career. It will feature interviews, archival footage, reenactments of Moreno's childhood and animation.

Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda have partnered to produce the project, slated to air in 2020.

Moreno is currently filming the Steven Spielberg remake of "West Side Story." She won a best supporting actress Oscar for the film in 1962.

Her sitcom "One Day at a Time," produced by Lear and co-starring Justina Machado, was just saved from cancellation by Pop TV after three seasons on Netflix.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:32 pm

