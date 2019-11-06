November 6, 2019

Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award - Daily Leader Extra : Entertainment

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:15 pm

Annette Bening to receive AARP Movies for Grownups award Associated Press |

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Annette Bening will receive AARP the Magazine's lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year.

The magazine announced Tuesday that Bening will accept the career achievement award at the ceremony on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will air January 19 on PBS. The ceremony honors and advocates for "the 50-plus audience."

Bening won Golden Globe awards for best actress for the 2004 film "Being Julia" and 2010's "The Kids Are All Right." She's also a four-time Oscar nominee, including for the 1999 film "American Beauty."

Previous career achievement honorees include Shirley MacLaine, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:15 pm.

Entertainment Videos

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.