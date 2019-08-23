Raven Industries reports 2Q income

SIOUX FALLS (AP) -- Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period.

Raven Industries shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.51, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.