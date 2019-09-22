Rummage pick-up underway at downtown Armory, ends Sunday at 4 p.m.

Local volunteers have set up a rummage pick-up for clothing, housewares and some supplies at Madison’s downtown Armory this weekend for area residents who were hit by recent flooding.

Staff at Bud’s Clean Up in Madison and volunteers with the Dream Factory, a local community group, are displaying tons of donated items at the city Armory, which is located on the 100 block of N. Van Eps Ave. The rummage pick-up started at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The donated items include clothing for adults and children, shoes, bedding, pillows, lamps, children’s toys, personal-hygiene products, and some furniture.

Toni Harmdierks, a rummage pick-up organizer, said Sunday will serve as the last day for residents to come to the Armory to pick up donated items. The volunteers will open the Armory from noon to 4 p.m.

The organizers ask visitors to bring their own bags, boxes and containers to haul items away.