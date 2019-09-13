City to consider county disaster request

The Madison City Commission will consider acknowledging a disaster-declaration request when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Kelli Wollmann, chairwoman for the Lake County Commission, signed a declaration on Sept. 12 that the county was facing a disaster due to widespread flooding. The county has requested assistance from state and federal governments to help with disaster recovery.

The city commissioners will also hold public hearings close the start of their meeting concerning applications made by the Madison Hospitality Group LLC regarding a malt-beverage and S.D. farm wine license and a cider and wine license for the Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel. After the hearings, the commissioners will consider approving the applications.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a letter from Madison residents living in the city’s historic district about the expansion of multi-residential housing near Dakota State University.

-- Approving a plat for Lot 2, Block 6 in the Lakeview Industrial Park Addition.

-- Authorizing the use of reserve funds for library roof repair.

The commissioners have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.