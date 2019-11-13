Commissioners balk at 50-50 split for asphalt

City commissioners demonstrated reluctance on Monday in response to a proposal from state highway officials to pay 50% of the asphalt costs for temporary winter paving along Washington Ave. in Madison.

The construction crews won't complete a street-reconstruction project on Washington Ave. from N. 2nd St. to the SD-34 bypass until the warmer months return in 2020. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the project's prime sponsor, are having the contractor install temporary paving from Washington Ave. to connecting streets and business access locations.

At the start of the project, SDDOT and city officials and D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls had planned to have the bulk of construction work finished this fall. However, during a major part of the construction season, work crews experienced delays often due to bad weather.

The section of Washington Ave. under reconstruction is part of SD-34, making most of the improvements -- which include new concrete pavement and storm sewer -- a state project. The city of Madison is also paying for the contractor to install new underground water and sanitary-sewer pipes.

In a Nov. 7 email to Chad Comes, city engineer, SDDOT officials proposed that the city pay for half of the costs of temporary asphalt. State officials estimated that the contractor would need about 450 tons of temporary asphalt at a cost of $122.58 per ton. The full cost for the asphalt amounts to $55,161. At a 50-50 split, Madison's share of the cost for asphalt would amount to $27,580.

In the email, SDDOT officials stated that the street project experienced several delays, some beyond the contractor's control. The delays have included:

-- Provision of a railroad utility permit for the installation of water and sanitary-sewer mains.

-- Flooding in Madison, accompanied by other rain storms.

-- The extreme depth of sanitary-sewer installation.

-- Repair of a sanitary-sewer line through the casing pipe at the railroad crossing.

-- Unmarked storm-sewer infrastructure at the 1st St. intersection.

-- Unstable soil conditions in the trench for the sanitary sewer, running from the railroad crossing to S. 4th St.

State officials said the temporary asphalt would assist the city in maintaining the affected streets through the winter months.

Comes said he had discussed the cost-sharing proposal with David Jencks, city attorney. Jencks had told Comes that he had found no contract obligation for the city to provide funding for the temporary asphalt.

Comes noted that other issues, including some that occurred at the railroad crossing, had added to delays. He also explained in further detail the installation of the temporary asphalt.

Brad Lawrence, city utility director, pointed out that Madison had a minority-partner status in sponsoring the street project. Comes suggested that a 25% share was more appropriate for the city.

During commissioners' discussion, Commissioner Bob Thill said the contractor could have organized the work crews, during good weather days, to work longer hours and to work on weekends. Commissioner Mike Waldner noted the bad weather days that interrupted work, but he also added that work wasn't done when weather was fair. Waldner said the railroad crossing delays occurred, but the parties knew that the tracks crossed Washington Ave. when the project started.

Waldner indicated he was weighing that information against recent statements made by construction contractors that 2019 had provided one of the worst construction seasons in recent memory.

2019 sidewalk work

The commissioners approved providing a certificate of substantial completion for sidewalk improvement work performed for the city in 2019 by a Madison contractor.

The city commissioners approved an agreement in January with J&M Construction of Madison to perform sidewalk installation work, such as the installation of ADA-approved crosswalks, on behalf of the city. J&M Construction was also available to private property owners in Madison who wanted the contractor to install new sidewalks or make walkway repairs during the summer months.

Comes said work crews from J&M Construction would complete some grass reseeding next spring.