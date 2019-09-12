City asks residents along Silver Creek to evacuate

Madison officials are asking city residents living in neighborhoods along Silver Creek to evacuate from their homes on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for flooding from the creek on Thursday evening.

Mayor Marshall Dennert said teams were sent out to the neighborhoods to inform residents to take precautions against further flooding in Madison this evening.

"Nine two-man teams are advising residents along silver Creek to evacuate before dark," Dennert said.

<I> County asks for voluntary evacuation from Lake Herman neighborhoods<I>

Lake County officials are also advising Lake Herman residents in several lakeside neighborhoods to evacuate their homes.

County officials have asked for voluntary evacuations from residents living along Territorial Road and Pelican Point Road and near Dirk's Resort.