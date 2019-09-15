Madison working on restoring electrical power

Madison's electricians were able to restore power to certain neighborhoods in the city on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14. However, the municipal electric department is still working on restoring power to all neighborhoods.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city electricians sent out a text message to Madison residents without power "...we NEED you to call and let us know when your house is ready & safe to energize. Please call 256-7521."

Tess Nelson, Madison's utility service coordinator, directed Madison residents to call 256-7521 for information and make all other inquiries. Residents are asked to not call 256-7531 unless they have a power-related emergency.

On Friday afternoon, the Madison Electric Department asked residents in northwest Madison who were without electrical power and who had floodwater in their basements to provide their information to city personnel.

On Friday evening, city officials announced that municipal workers would assist with flood cleanup within Madison.

The city's Facebook announcement stated, "We ask that you place your items curbside for easy pickup. Please use the same procedure as (Madison’s annual spring) citywide clean-up."

Madison officials stated that the city would announce pick-up times for trash and debris after the weekend. They also asked that residents leave the debris piles alone until they are picked up.