Madison, Lake County offer sandbagging assistance

With rain in the forecast for Wednesday night, Madison and Lake County officials are offering a self-service sandbagging station located at the county highway shop, 1001 S.W. 4th St. in Madison.

In addition, the Madison Street Department is currently offering sand and sandbags to Madison residents who need or want the supplies. The sand and sandbags are available at the city offices located at 435 S. Highland Ave.

If any Madison-area residents need a place to get dry or to stay away from their home due to water problems, they can find shelter at the downtown City Armory.

If individuals need information on how to clean up a home due to water damage or need answers to other questions, they should call 211. They should not call 911 for any assistance other than an immediate emergency.

City officials have advised area residents to keep an eye on the weather because the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is predicting additional stormy weather Wednesday night with the possibility of heavy rainfall. Residents should prepare themselves for possible rain-related problems.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, showers and thunderstorms, are forecasted mainly before 5 a.m., and more showers and possibly a thunderstorm are predicted after 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, and the chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts are forecasted as possibly between 1 and 2 inches. An east northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph is forecasted with gusts as high as 25 mph.

On Thursday, NWS personnel are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Daytime weather should prove breezy with an east wind 5 to 10 mph, turning westerly in the morning at 15 to 20 mph. The winds could gust as high as 30 mph.