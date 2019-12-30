December 30, 2019

24/7 testing canceled

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:16 pm

Lake County 24/7 testing tonight will be cancelled for Sunday December 29, 2019. A decision whether to hold testing Monday morning will be made later this afternoon/evening. If you have questions call the sheriffs office.
