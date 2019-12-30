24/7 testing canceled

Lake County 24/7 testing tonight will be cancelled for Sunday December 29, 2019. A decision whether to hold testing Monday morning will be made later this afternoon/evening. If you have questions call the sheriffs office.
Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:16 pm
Lake County 24/7 testing tonight will be cancelled for Sunday December 29, 2019. A decision whether to hold testing Monday morning will be made later this afternoon/evening. If you have questions call the sheriffs office.
Posted on Sunday, December 29, 2019 4:16 pm.
Madison, SD
605-256-6551
Madison, SD
605-556-7500
Madison, SD
605-256-3733
Madison, SD
605-256-4555
Madison, SD
605-256-4444
Madison, SD
605-256-4000
Madison, SD
605-256-3888
© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.