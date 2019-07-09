SIOUX FALLS -- Highway 81 is closed six miles south of Arlington due to water over the road.
The Madison City Commission decided to table a request made by Dakota State University officials to occupy municipal rights of way along N. Va…
A standing ovation and encore ended a performance by the Redhead Express at Prairie Village on Saturday night.
The Madison City Commission will review a right-of-way request submitted by Dakota State University when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the school's multi-purpose room.
Doug Wallis of Madison always liked racing. As a youngster he was an observer, but he wanted more. As soon as he could, Wallis entered the go-kart races at Brookings. That was in 2005.
Behind a strong pitching performance by Hunter Jamison, the Madison Broncos won their sixth straight game on Sunday evening at Colman. The Broncos topped the A's 3-1 in Cornbelt League action.
It was hot at I-90 Speedway the night of June 29. Action on the track was hot. So were a few tempers in the pits as competitors went for the same piece of track real estate.
The Madison Broncos used a stellar pitching performance by Nick Bird and the long ball to roll past Dell Rapids PBR 11-1 in a seven-inning Cornbelt League game on Tuesday night at Flynn Field.
The Madison Broncos picked up two Cornbelt League wins last week with the latest victory coming on Sunday at Salem.
